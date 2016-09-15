Questions for Network Rail over inaction on flood plan

A councillor has accused Network Rail of failing to deliver a project which would help the emergency services tackle flooding in a North Yorkshire town.

Coun Dinah Keal has asked the rail regulator to investigate the actions of Network Rail over work she claims it promised to carry out in Norton.

She claimed the body responsible for the rail network had agreed to create a gully under the York-to-Scarborough line through Norton to allow the fire service to run pumps underneath when the area is hit by surface water flooding.

But four years later the work has yet to be done.

In a letter to the regulator, Coun Keal wrote: “Various excuses have been made as to why this simple solution hasn’t been carried out including changes to the design and increased costs - but the basic fact is Network Rail has walked away from its commitment and is letting down people in the town who are affected by flooding.

“Residents are dismayed by the complete lack of action from Network Rail.

“It is also a real concern that once the train service between York and Scarborough doubles in 2018 when we have another flood the emergency pumping would be disrupted still further.”

The issue first emerged during flooding in 2012 when pumps had to be dragged across the rail line as part of efforts to prevent water entering homes.

Trains could not be stopped on the line so every time a service was due the pumps had to be removed.

As a temporary solution, the fire service dug a channel through the ballast under the track for the pumps.

In the aftermath of the incident it was agreed a permanent gully should be built underneath the rail line.

However no work has been carried out and the estimated cost has risen from £40,000 to £400,000.

Coun Keal said while Network Rail was not responsible for tackling flooding problems it did have an interest in protecting the railway from damage.

She added: “This proposal is not the total solution to the flooding problems Norton suffers... but it would make a huge difference to the emergency pumping that keeps flood water out of homes and businesses.”