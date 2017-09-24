Race CANCELLED after two bikes crash into crowd in Scarborough and four Air Ambulances called

Have your say

A motorbike race has been cancelled today after two separate crashes which left six people injured as FOUR Air Ambulances landed.

The incident this morning resulted in three men being taken to hospital - two by air ambulance.

The accident happened at Olivers Mount racecourse in Scarborough, where the Gold Cup Qualifying is being held today.

A spokesman for Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed that two Air Ambulances, three road ambulances and two rapid response vehicles went to the scene.

UPDATE: The race has now been cancelled after a second crash where spectators were again injured