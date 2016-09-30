Race for places in 2017 Plusnet Yorkshire Marathon now on

Entries to one of the North’s biggest charity road runs have now opened, organisers have announced.

Now firmly established as one of the country’s top races, places in the Plusnet Yorkshire Marathon are quickly snapped up.

The race has sold out every year since its launch in 2013 and runners wanting to bag a place in next year’s event will need to act fast.

Places for the autumn event have usually been made available in January but, due to popular demand, the organisers have opted to offer them a year in advance.

With a largely flat and fast course taking in the historic heart of York, country lanes and attractive villages, it is a run that appeals to all, from the seasoned veteran to the marathon novice.

Large and enthusiastic crowds offering great support are another feature of the event which has raised millions of pounds for good causes.

The run stands as part of the lasting legacy of the late fundraiser and campaigner Jane Tomlinson, who raised almost £2m for charity by tackling a series of epic challenges, including cycling over 4,000 miles across America, despite being diagnosed with incurable cancer.

To enter the 2017 event go to www.theyorkshiremarathon.com