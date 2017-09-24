Race WILL go on after bike crashes into crowd in Scarborough and two Air Ambulances called

A motorbike race is set to take place as normal today - despite three people being injured and two Air Ambulances landing after a motorbike crashed into the crowd.

The incident this morning resulted in three men being taken to hospital - two by air ambulance.

The Air Ambulance lands

The accident happened at Olivers Mount racecourse in Scarborough, where the Gold Cup Qualifying is being held today.

A spokesman for Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed that two Air Ambulances, three road ambulances and two rapid response vehicles went to the scene.

A statement from Olivers Mount Racing this afternoon said: "Thank you all for your patience this morning. We had an incident during Gold Cup qualifying that involved one rider and three spectators.



"We are now cleared for racing again and riders are back on circuit.



"Thank you to the marshals, medics, air ambulance crew, stewards, officials and spectators who assisted us this morning."