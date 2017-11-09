Rachael’s million steps in aid of farming charities

A desire to break the habit of sitting down at a desk has spurred on a Yorkshire farming union officer to step out on a huge challenge for charity.

Rachael Gillbanks is attempting to walk at least one million steps before Christmas to raise funds for The Farming Community Network (FCN) and Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI).

I would love to think my efforts could help and make a small difference.

Accompanied on occasion by her dog Molly, a German pointer, Mrs Gillbanks is embarking on three walks every day in pursuit of the overall milestone, which equates to a total of 500 miles.

Mrs Gillbanks, who is the regional communications adviser for the NFU’s North East branch in York, initially joined the CityMoves walking challenge as a way of motivating herself to be more active. However, the act of walking became a charitable goal when a neighbouring farmer challenged her to commit to her exertions for a greater good.

Now into her third week, Mrs Gillbanks has walked more than 288,000 steps.

Explaining why RABI and FCN will benefit, she said: “Both work so hard to help farming families who find themselves in dire straits. Working for the NFU, I know all too well how much work they do, supporting an industry where many would never dream of asking for help even when they are at crisis point. I would love to think my efforts could help and make a small difference.”

This year alone RABI has helped 150 Yorkshire families, awarding them a total of £158,487.

To make a donation in support of Mrs Gillbank’s challenge, visit www.justgiving.com/teams/AMillionStepstoChristmas