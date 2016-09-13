Racist comments accelerated after EU vote - says Muslim bus driver

A Muslim bus driver was told by a passenger to enjoy his job while it lasted because he would soon be “going home” following the EU referendum.

The incident was revealed by Abdul Rashid, 37, from Middlesbrough, as an example of racist attacks in the aftermath of the vote, which are still continuing.

He told the TUC Congress in Brighton: “My home is Middlesbrough, but the meaning of what that passenger meant was clear.”

Mr Rashid, a Unite member, said the four-year-old son of a friend was told by other children that he could not play with them any more as he was a Muslim.

“Even though racism existed before, the speed it has risen since the EU referendum is alarming.”

He said other examples included Polish workers being told: “We have left the EU - why are you still here?”

Mr Rashid, who has worked as a bus driver for 13 years, said verbal and physical attacks were still happening, months after the referendum.

He called on victims to report incidents to the police and for unions to stand up against racism.

The conference called for a renewed drive to tackle racism in the workplace and elsewhere and to highlight the benefits of migration and free movement of workers.