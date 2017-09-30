Radio 1 celebrates a milestone - The Big 50

Radio 1 is turning 50 - and its first DJ is back to celebrate.

Tony Blackburn, 74, the inaugural host of the breakfast show in 1967, returns to the station with current incumbent Nick Grimshaw.

l

The special breakfast show, kicking off at 8.30am, is part of a three-day retrospective planned by station chiefs.

A three-day, digital pop-up radio station will broadcast hour-long, nostalgic shows made up of archive material.

Blackburn said that when he uttered the first words on Radio 1, he had no doubt the station would last the course.

“When I opened it up, I thought this is going to go on forever... I thought it would go on for a long, long time,” he told the Press Association.

“I remember the first broadcast like it was yesterday. It’s not something you forget too easily because it was very special. I came in at about 6 o’clock in the morning and we opened up the station at 7 o’clock.”

The pop-up, three-day digital radio station, dubbed Radio 1 Vintage, will feature archive clips from Noel Edmonds, the late John Peel and Kenny Everett, Zoe Ball, Chris Moyles and more.

Grimshaw and Blackburn’s show - also airing on Radio 2 - will feature previous Radio 1 DJs as guests, archive content and hit records from over the years.

Flowers In The Rain by The Move, the first song played on Radio 1, will also feature during a special broadcast.

Station controller Ben Cooper said: “Radio 1 is one of the most famous radio stations in the world, it has a connection with this country and with people growing up and that is something that I hope people can enjoy for those three days with Radio 1 Vintage.”

Radio 1 Vintage will be available live on digital, online and via BBC iPlayer Radio and UK Radio Player.