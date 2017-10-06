Raiders use JCB to rip cash machine from shop in York

A JCB telehandler was used to rip out a cash machine from a shop in the Bishopthorpe area of York in the early hours of this morning.

Having been torn from the wall of the Co-op in Main Street it was placed into a white Ford Transit van, which was then driven away alongside a black Audi Q3 towards Acaster Malbis.

The JCB, which police suspect was been stolen, was abandoned near the scene.

As well as causing damage to the Co-op, the raid also caused a water leak and the road has been closed so that a damaged pipe can be repaired.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for the owner of the JCB to contact them.

The force appealed for witnesses to the crime which occurred around 3.05am and said detectives were currently working to track the Ford Transit van used in the raid and the accompanying Audi.

Anyone with information, including any reports of recent suspicious activity in the Bishopthorpe area, is asked to call the force on 101 and ask for the York Serious Crime Team, quoting reference number 12170178930.