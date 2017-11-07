RAIL STRIKES: How will journeys be affected in Leeds and across Yorkshire on Wednesday?

Have your say

Strike action is set to affect commuters across Leeds and Yorkshire on Wednesday.

Strikes from rail union RMT will reduce the number of trains by around 35 per cent, with some stations not being served at all.

Northern says it 'plans to run more than 1,300 services', concentrating its efforts on running as many trains as possible between 7am and 7pm.

Between those hours, Northern will operate around 65% of the normal weekday timetable.

These journeys have been added to the strike timetable:

Leeds to Skipton - additional evening trains at 2053 and 2226

Leeds to Ilkley - additional evening trains at 2107 and 2315

Earlier morning peak and later evening peak services between Leeds and Harrogate - first train from Harrogate to Leeds at 0707, last train back at 2129

For the first time on an RMT strike day: services between Retford and Lincoln and services between Newcastle and Morpeth

Additional evening peak service between Newcastle and Carlisle at 1716, and Carlisle to Newcastle at 1938

Reintroduction of Ashton-Under Lyne to Manchester Victoria service

Earlier morning peak departure from Hadfield at 0700 and Glossop at 0705 to Manchester Piccadilly

On 8 November, Northern expects all services to be busy, especially in the morning and evening peak periods, and is advising customers to allow extra time to travel.

Details of the revised timetables can be found on Northern’s industrial action page at northernrailway.co.uk/strike.

This includes information on any rail replacement bus services that Northern will provide.