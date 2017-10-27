Rail workers take thousands each after surprise £1m EuroMillions win

A syndicate of 54 rail workers is celebrating today after scooping £1m in the EuroMillions game.

Stephenson’s Rockets, who all work as railway signalling design engineers for Network Rail across Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and the North East, will bank £18,500 each.

News of their win after the draw on October 13 came one week after it when syndicate leader, Steve Corrigan, from York, checked their ticket.

But he then waited a further 24 hours, until the end of the working week, before he told his fellow syndicate members the good news as he wanted to make double sure it really was a £1m winning ticket.

He said: “I checked the ticket in the local supermarket the Thursday after the draw. The assistant said it was a winning ticket but she couldn’t tell me how much. She just said it was over £500.

“I just assumed it would be £501!

“I went home, very calmly and checked the app on my phone and it said we had won £1m. I couldn’t quite believe it and I don’t think it really sank in how much £1m really is.

“I immediately got my calculator out and started to work out how much this would mean for each of us.”

Mr Corrigan said he decided not to tell the other syndicate members until the end of the working day on the Friday.

“This just seemed the perfect time to do it. At the end of the week. What better news to end the week on?

“I just sent an email to everyone to ask them to meet me in the canteen at 3.30pm.

“I said to everyone I had news about our ticket and the win was a level where we needed to discuss how we would share the cash.

“I asked people to guess how much they thought we had won – a couple of people shouted £1k. I then said - so, we could buy 400,000 tickets or take the cash – £1m - I think everyone was just totally shocked.”

Syndicate members ages range from 21 to 60 and in addition to a special work Christmas party this year, their plans also include deposits on houses, new kitchens, cars and holidays.

Since the win, the work syndicate has been growing in size and now has 71 members.

Mr Corrigan, who bought the winning ticket from Sainsburys in Monks Cross, added: “We certainly aren’t going to stop playing now – if Friday 13th can bring us this much luck – who knows what future Fridays can bring to us.

"This is an amazing sum of money which will make a real difference to all of our lives.”