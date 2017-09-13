Raising a glass at Harrogate pub for raising over £1 million

A trio of milestones was celebrated at the Coach and Horses in Harrogate this week , including raising more than £1 million for Martin House Hospice.

Glasses were raised at the pub on Monday as owner John Nelson celebrated his own 62nd birthday, and hosted festivities to mark three decades since the hospice first was opened.

Mr Nelson gave a toast for the support behind his fundraising efforts over almost 15 years.

He said: “It has been an honour and privilege to have been involved with those wonderful people at Martin House childrens hospice over the past 15 years fund-raising.

He added:“I am truly humbled by the generosity shown by the staff,customers and friends of Martin House here at the Coach and Horses, some of whom donate freely and regularly on very limited budgets.”

Martin House Hospice in Boston Spa provides care and support to children and young people with life-limiting conditions along with their families.

Alison Wragg, community fundraiser, said: “John has been one of our most dedicated supporters for many years and has raised a phenomenal amount of money in that time. His generosity and enthusiasm has been boundless, and we are touched that he wanted to share his own birthday celebrations with Martin House.”