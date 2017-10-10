Rapist blackmailed victim after filming violent sex attack in Leeds on his mobile phone

A rapist filmed himself carrying out a sex attack on a woman before threatening to send the footage to others unless she continued to meet him.

Aaron Baker carried out a second rape attack on the victim after she met him in an attempt to get the horrific recording from his mobile phone.

Leeds Crown Court heard Baker also made repeated phone calls to the woman from custody in a bid to frighten her as he was waiting to go on trial.

Baker, 19, was made the subject of an extended prison sentence totalling 15 years after a judge said he continued to pose a serious danger to women.

Jurors heard Baker carried out the first sex attack near to The White Rose shopping centre in Leeds after meeting her there on Christmas Eve last year.

Baker used his phone to film the attack and later edited the footage with music. The victim pleaded with Baker to stop as he continued to film.

Baker used the footage to “threaten and blackmail” the woman.

Describing the footage, which was played during Baker’s trial, judge Simon Phillips, QC, said: “It is a chillingly depraved 50 seconds of video.”

Baker raped the woman for a second time in March this year and left her with bite marks and bruising to her body.

Baker was arrested when the woman contacted police after the second attack.

Jurors were told Baker contacted the woman 11 times while on remand.

Recordings of the calls were played to the court in which Baker spoke in a “heavy whisper”. Judge Phillips said: “What you were saying and the way you were saying, it was undoubtedly designed to strike terror into her.” Baker, of no fixed address, was found guilty of two offences of rape and intimidation.

The teenager must serve a custodial term of nine years, followed by an extended licence period of six years.