Rapist jailed for 15 years for attacking child in Doncaster

A rapist has been jailed for 15 years for attacking a child in Doncaster in the 1990s.

Mehmood Hussein, aged 75, formerly of Glyn Avenue in Doncaster town centre, was found guilty of three counts of rape of a girl under 16, two counts of rape of a woman over 16 and two counts of indecent assault of a girl under 14.

He was acquitted of offences against another woman.

South Yorkshire Police said officers launched an investigation into Hussein in 2014, when a woman came forward to report historic offences.

Enquiries led officers to another woman, who also disclosed years of abuse.

Detective Constable Cheryl McCorkell, the investigating officer, said: “This depraved individual preyed on a vulnerable young child for his own sexual gratification and I am pleased he is likely to spend the rest of his life behind bars for his horrific crimes.

“The women have demonstrated incredible courage in coming forward, talking to officers and participating in the trial process, which is a distressing experience for anyone to go through and for their support throughout our inquiry I am very grateful.

“I hope this successful sentencing of a dangerous child sex offender reiterates our commitment to victims that we will always investigate crimes of this nature, we will listen to you and we will pursue those individuals who exploit and sexually harm children, bringing them before the courts wherever we can do so.”