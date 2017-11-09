Rapist still wanted after sex attack in Sheffield

Detectives are still searching for a rapist after a woman was attacked in Sheffield last weekend.
The man attacked a woman in a house in Cuthbert Bank Road, Hillsborough, between 4.20am and 4.50am on Saturday.
A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "An unknown man is reported to have approached the woman outside the property, before following her into the building."
CCTV images have been released of a man detectives believe could hold vital information about the incident.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.
Almost Done!
Registering with Yorkshire Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.