Rapist still wanted after sex attack in Sheffield

Detectives are still searching for a rapist after a woman was attacked in Sheffield last weekend.

The man attacked a woman in a house in Cuthbert Bank Road, Hillsborough, between 4.20am and 4.50am on Saturday.

Do you know this man?

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "An unknown man is reported to have approached the woman outside the property, before following her into the building."

CCTV images have been released of a man detectives believe could hold vital information about the incident.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.