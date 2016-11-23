Rare music system stolen from Bridlington theatre

A hoard of electrical items, including a “very rare” Yamaha music player, have been stolen during a burglary at Bridlington’s Spotlight Theatre.

Humberside Police, which is investigating the thefts, said the burglary occurred at the venue on West Street sometime between 10pm on Monday, November 14 and 7.30am on Tuesday, November 15.

Among the items that were taken was a Lenova laptop, a 38-inch Bush television set, a Lisbon mobile phone and the rare music player - pictured above.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the vicinity of the theatre, or who has any information regarding the whereabouts of the stolen property, is asked to contact the force on 101, quoting log number 107 of November 14.