Ration book baking challenge at 1940s weekend

A Yorkshire heritage railway is challenging visitors to take part in a World War Two Bake Off as part of its upcoming 1940s weekend.

The North York Moors Railway is supplying ‘ration book recipes’ to passengers this weekend and offering a free afternoon tea trip to the best wartime baker.

Each station along the 18-mile preserved line will be transformed into WW2-themed scenes from October 14-16, with re-enactments of troop movements and child evacuations.

The team have created a recipe for an authentic steamed sponge pudding using basic ingredients available during the years of austerity.

All home-baked efforts shared on social media with the hashtag #NYMRbakeoff will have a chance to win afternoon tea at Pickering Station’s tearoom and a family travel voucher.

Steamed sponge pudding – serves four

8oz plain flour

4 teaspoons baking powder

Pinch of salt

2oz Margarine or fat

2oz sugar

2 dried eggs

Half a pint of milk or milk and water to mix

Mix the flour, baking powder, dried eggs and salt. Rub in the margarine or fat then add the sugar. Mix in the milk and water, turn into a small greased basin, and steam for one hour.