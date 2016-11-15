REACTION: Blind dog found dumped in park 'Sickening abuse' by 'absolute scum'

Hundreds of Evening Post readers have been in touch to condemn whoever cruelly mistreated a dog found dumped in a Leeds park.

The dog, which was found blind, collapsed and covered in diarrhoea and urine, called Canis, is the centre of a heartbreaking RSPCA appeal.

WARNING - this story contains images some readers may find distressing.

The animal charity is desperately trying to trace its cruel former owners.

She was found in Western Flatts Park in Wortley, Leeds.

Readers reacted with fury.

Sue Payne said: "Poor, poor dog. How she must have suffered. Breaks my heart but also makes me so angry that people can let an animal get into this state and do nothing to help."

Damian Walsh said: "There really needs to be a government funded pet/animal amnesty where if you can't cope then the animal is taken into care. Obviously education is the key as well as neutering animals but cases like this are all too frequent.

"Judges need to get really tough with animal cruelty cases too, none of this fine and a ban - significant prison sentences are desperately needed to deter future scumbags."

Oliver Biggs said: "I'm absolutely incensed that somebody could let this happen! I hope whoever is responsible is caught and punished for this crime."

Cherry Cromarty said: "Absolute scum. There has to be more done to prosecute people who do this - it can only help to deter, understanding the penalty will be more severe."

RSPCA inspector Emma Ellis said: “There is no way this dog found her own way to this park.

“She was brought here and dumped, in the dark, in what I can only describe as an appalling condition.

“Sadly the vet considered the most humane thing to do was to put her to sleep and end her terrible suffering.”

Canis, who is subject to an RSPCA appeal

Canis was found by someone walking their own dog at around 6am on Saturday 5 November.

She was microchipped to an address on Aviary View, approximately a mile away from the park off Armley Park Road, but enquiries made there showed that the person named on the chip had died in 2013 or 2014.

RSPCA inspector Ellis said: “I’m hoping that someone knows where she went after her owner passed away, and where she has been since. I understand that she was taken on by a family member.

“Her eyes would have taken a significant amount of time to get into such a bad condition so if anyone had seen her they would recognise her I’m sure.”

Anyone with any information should call the RSPCA inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018 and ask to leave a message for RSPCA inspector Ellis.

If you would like to help RSPCA officers to investigate incidents like this, you can give £3 now by texting HELP to 78866 (Text costs £3 + one standard network rate message).