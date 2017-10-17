Reality TV star DJs at Leeds house party

Have your say

The average student house party involved your flatmate Dave on the decks.

But this group of Leeds students were treated to a celebrity DJ set when one of their friends won a competition prize.

Alex with competition winner Ashleigh

Made in Chelsea star Alex Mytton turned up at Leeds Beckett University undergraduate Ashleigh Young's shared accommodation in Woodhouse when the fresher threw a party.

The reality TV regular played a one-hour set, posed for photos and mingled with the guests.

Lucky Ashleigh won Trinity Leeds' 'Student Gigs' competition when she visited the shopping mall for a student night event.

“I couldn’t believe it. From seeing him on the TV for so many years to then having him stood in my living room, it was crazy. The party was amazing and everyone loved having him there. It was a night that I won’t forget in a hurry!” she said.