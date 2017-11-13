Recipe for success as EU grant doubles brewery capacity

One of Yorkshire’s best known craft breweries is doubling capacity after securing a tranche of European Union funding.

Leeds’s North Bar runs seven bars around the region and began brewing its own beer two years ago with its own North Brewing Co label.

Thanks to the AD:VENTURE programme, a European Regional Development Funded programme covering the Leeds City Region, the firm has secured an extra £21,000 of investment.

As a result brewing capacity has now doubled with owners John Gyngell and Christian Townsley able to invest in several brewing vessels to meet current demand.

Its beers are now widely available throughout the UK as well as being exported to eight European countries.

Mr Townsley said that up until now demand was outstripping supply for its beer.

He said: “Many say this is a great problem to have, but for us, delivering stock on time is crucial. We work hard to maintain our standards of service, and no one wants to let their customers down.

“I was delighted to announce we had been successful in our application for the grant of £21,000.

“The application process was hard work but regular meetings with my advisor were invaluable and my experience of writing a thorough business plan as a part of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses programme equipped me for what was described to me by the Senior Economic Development Officer as ‘the best he’d seen in a long time’.

“I’m sure there are similar programmes for growth grants around the country.

“In addition to that, we’ve also been successful in our application for a grant of around £1200 towards acquiring ‘SALSA’, a food safety accreditation which will open up further opportunities to us whilst implementing further controls to ensure our QC. I couldn’t have done it without the support of my team, in particular my business partner, our FD and our head brewer. For anyone looking to grow their business and generate jobs it’s well worth investing time to research what funding is available.”

The company has enjoyed much success in the last year, taking a top prize at the 2017 Publican Awards as well as being named ‘Best place to drink in Britain’ in the Observer Food Monthly Awards.