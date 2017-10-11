Record half year profits for car dealer Vertu

Car dealer Vertu Motors reported record half year profits as used car volumes and aftersales revenues increased.

Vertu said pre-tax profit was up 29.4 per cent to £24.2m for the six months ended August 31, 2017. Revenue remained flat at £1.45bn at the car dealer with a network of 124 sales and aftersales outlets across the UK.

The company said like-for-like service revenues up 4.4 per cent continuing a long term growth trend in aftersales.

Robert Forrester, chief executive of Vertu, said: “The board is pleased to see further growth in used car volumes and aftersales revenues against a back drop of the weakness of sterling reducing the supply and increasing the prices of new cars.

“Pleasingly, underlying operating expenses reduced year on year in the Period as a result of management focus at a time of increasing costs across the industry.

“Our Group’s net cash position, strong property portfolio and very low level of used vehicle stock financing places us in a unique position to take advantage of consolidation opportunities and to continue to increase returns to shareholders.

“The board is confident that opportunities to expand the business will arise in the next 18 months and these are likely to be at more attractive valuations.”