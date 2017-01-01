Record high level of apprentices hired by BAE Systems

BAE Systems is currently training an 2,036 apprentices across its UK-based defence and security businesses, equivalent to around six per cent of its 34,000 UK employees - the highest in its history.

The figure surpasses its original target to train 2,000 apprentices in 2018, with the firm intending to recruit an additional 574 apprentices to join in September 2017, 45 of which will be in Yorkshire.

Nigel Whitehead - Group Managing Director for Air Systems at BAE Systems.

The majority of UK apprentices are being trained specifically for engineering related roles and undergo three-and-a-half to four year training programmes. Many apprentices also progress to study Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees and the Company is also now able to offer direct entry onto new degree apprenticeships, which last four to five years.

At BAE Systems in the UK, 26 per cent of the most recent apprentice intake are women and three and a half per cent are from ethnic minority groups. It is hoped that even higher numbers will join in 2017 as the Company strives to achieve better diversity amongst its engineering population.

Nigel Whitehead, Group Managing Director at BAE Systems said: “This is a really exciting time to join BAE Systems as an apprentice.

“We offer a unique training experience and unrivalled opportunities to progress through our organisation regardless of background. Many of our senior Directors began their careers as apprentices and we pride ourselves on rewarding ability and commitment.”