Recreation of legendary Leeds pub The Roscoe goes on display in city museum

For 125 years it was a melting pot of music, merriment and memories for the city’s Irish community.

Now a miniature recreation of legendary pub The Roscoe is giving Leeds City Museum visitors a chance to toast some of the many characters and stories that helped to shape the venue’s colourful history.

Old pictures give a glimpse of past times at The Roscoe, which was demolished in 1983. Courtesy of The Irish Arts Foundation

On display in the museum’s community corridor, the incredibly detailed scale model features the traditional pub sign, brickwork and even ornaments and furniture inside.

Looking in through the windows, visitors will also see Tetley hand pumps, beer mats, peanuts and a collage of photos featuring Roscoe regulars.

Des Hurley, of the Irish Arts Foundation, said: “Although the building has been long since demolished to make way for the Sheepscar interchange project, it lives on in the memory of the many of its regulars.

“The Roscoe was a popular meeting place for in particular the sizeable local Irish community in nearby Harehills, Scott Hall, Chapeltown, Hyde Park and Woodhouse – many of whom socialised in the Sheepscar area, particularly in the 1960s and 1970s.”

The model was commissioned by the pub’s last landlord, Noel Squire, who went on to open the New Roscoe when the original venue shut in 1982.

It was made by craftsman Andy Gibney, a native of Dalkey, near Dublin, who has lived in Leeds since the early 1970s.

His model is being shown as part of a collaboration between Leeds Museums and Galleries and the Irish Arts Foundation.

The registered charity, based in Leeds, promotes the arts and heritage of Ireland and Irish people throughout Britain.

The Roscoe opened in 1857 and was demolished in 1983.

After its closure, regular Barrie Pepper wrote a book – Farewell and Hail – detailing the history of both the original and New Roscoe.

Coun Brian Selby, Leeds City Council’s lead member for museums and galleries, said: “This model is a wonderfully creative and imaginative tribute to what is a fascinating chapter in the story of Leeds.

“Leeds is a rich tapestry of communities, each with its own history and heritage and collaborations like this help us to ensure more people are able to learn about the people, places and events which have helped shape the city we know today.”

Entry to Leeds City Museum is free for all visitors.

Located in Millennium Square, it is open Tuesday to Friday, 10am-5pm, and weekends, 11am-5pm.