Redhall continues focus on high integrity manufacturing

Engineering firm Redhall Group said it was continuing to focus on high integrity manufacturing and services delivering into complex, secure and hazardous environments as it returned to profit.

Th Wakefield-based firm reported adjusted operating profit of £200,000 for the six months ended March 31, 2017, up from a loss of £100,000 in the first half of the previous year.

Redhall secured its first major project wins for Hinkley Point C, worth around £8m, contributing to a significant order book increase to £32m.

Revenue was £19m, down from £21.4m in the previous year, in line with management expectations.

Martyn Everett, chairman of Redhall, said: “We have a strong order book and we are creating a platform for the Group to further its position as a leading player in its core nuclear defence, decommissioning and new build markets.

“We continue to respond to a very high level and value of requests for tender particularly for nuclear new build and decommissioning and infrastructure projects and we continue to focus on converting these opportunities.

“We are delighted to have obtained a number of orders for work relating to Hinkley Point C and we are confident that our capabilities will allow us to win further work on our own account and in conjunction with others.”