Redhall hit by project delays

Engineering support services group Redhall said delays to projects will mean that its results for the year ended September 30, 2017 will be materially below expectations.

The Wakefield-based firm experienced “unforeseen delays” on certain nuclear and infrastructure projects which has led to work being deferred into the year ending September 30, 2018.

The most significant of these is work on Hinkley Point C, which was due to commence in the final quarter of the year ended September 30, 2017, the company said.

Redhall does not expect the delays to continue and remains confident of a strong performance from its Jordan Manufacturing division in 2018.