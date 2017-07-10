Leeds City Region is a hotbed of talent and innovation across film, TV, technology and gaming, according to the boss of Creative England.

The creative industry regional organisation will be hosting its inaugural Be More Creative event in Leeds, showcasing the region’s strengths.

Caroline Norbury, CEO of Creative England, said: “The Leeds City Region is a hotbed of talent and innovation across film, TV, tech and gaming, with huge potential for growth, making it the ideal location for our first Be More Creative event.

“In addition, our GamesLab Leeds programme, which is currently under way, demonstrates how the intersection between creativity and tech is the essential catalyst for progress and innovation.”

Be More Creative will feature a series of keynote speeches, panels and conversations from creative business leaders.

The line-up includes Nicola Mendelsohn, vice-president for Facebook in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Iain Smith, chairman of the British Film Commission, Sally Joynson, CEO of Screen Yorkshire and BFI chairwoman Amanda Nevill.

Be More Leeds will explore creativity and talent in the Leeds City Region, illustrating the work that Creative England is doing to grow and support the creative industries in Leeds across moving image, creative and tech businesses. The event will also explore the opportunities being created through the intersection of creativity and tech across sectors

Ms Norbury said: “Be More Creative continues Creative England’s mission to highlight the wealth of creative talent across all parts of the country, and leverage that talent to build a more inclusive and prosperous economy. This new platform will tour the regions’ creative clusters, showcasing talent, driving thought-leadership and strengthening creative industry networks.”

Contemporary dance group Phoenix Dance Company will perform at the event on July 13.