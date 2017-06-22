Region’s buildings win architecture awards

A STRIKING biomass power plant, landmark shopping centre and new housing development today received national awards for their architectural excellence.

Blackburn Meadows Biomass in Sheffield, designed by BDP, Victoria Gate in Leeds, designed by ACME, and Derwenthorpe phase one in York, by Studio Partington, were recognised by the Royal Institute of British Architects.

The buildings are among 49 across the UK to have received 2017 RIBA National Awards today. The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize, for the UK’s best building of the year, will be drawn from these winners.

RIBA president Jane Duncan said: “RIBA National Awards provide insight into emerging design trends, as well as showing how well the profession responds to economic drivers.

“I am delighted to see such confident, innovative and ambitious architecture delivered in such challenging times.

“The lack of high quality new housing is a huge issue in the UK so I am particularly pleased to see great examples of well designed, sustainable new homes amongst our award winners. Derwenthorpe in York is a fantastic socially and environmentally sustainable housing development.”

He added: “This year’s list also reveals the power of well-designed buildings to provide excitement and pleasure; the new Hastings Pier, Brighton’s radical vertical pier the i360 and the Leeds’ Victoria Gate shopping centre are part of a new generation of destination buildings, set to delight visitors and locals alike.

“Biomass plant Blackburn Meadows shows that contemporary British industrial and infrastructure architecture can be as iconic and as beautiful as its Victorian predecessors.”