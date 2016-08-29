​Amazon ​said West Yorkshire shoppers are taking advantage of its ultra-fast delivery service to stock up on sweet treats, video games, convenience food and fridge freezer essentials​ following the launch of ​Prime Now in Leeds and West Yorkshire four months ago​.

The retailer said ​ shoppers are making the most of its ​​service, which deliver​s​ within one hour of ordering.

Jason Weston, ​d​irector of Prime Now​, said​:​ ​“Prime Now launched in West Yorkshire and Leeds in April and in South Yorkshire in May. The ultra-fast delivery service is now available for Prime customers in selected postcodes across Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham, Leeds, Bradford, Wakefield and Huddersfield.

“Prime Now has become a popular way for shoppers across Yorkshire to stock up on last-minute essentials, with some of our bestselling items including bread, milk, water, soft drinks and convenience foods. We’ve also seen a strong demand for last minute gadgets and technology, with video games including DOOM and the Kindle Fire Stick TV also ranking highly in our bestsellers charts.”

On Prime Day in July, the fastest delivered item in the UK was to a customer in Beeston. ​​“Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End​” for PS4 was delivered to the customer in a click to delivery time of 10 minutes and 11 seconds.

“Something that’s been very popular with our Yorkshire customers is the special Prime Now midnight delivery windows for big entertainment releases​,” said Mr Weston.​

​“I​n late July, we delivered copies of the script of the play ​“​Harry Potter And The Cursed Child​“​ by J.K. Rowling to customers in South and West Yorkshire between midnight and 2am on release day. It wasn’t just the book that our local customers ordered – we also saw demand for snacks, sweet treats and other late-night reading essentials to be delivered with the latest release.”

O​ver the Bank Holiday, customers topp​ed​ up on last minute essentials like milk, bananas, eggs and bread.

​O​ne of the most popular items purchased by customers was the Fire TV Stick, followed by Nestle Munchies Pouch and Cadbury Flake Twin Pot Chocolate Dessert​,​ ​which Amazon described as the ​perfect ingredients for a cosy movie night ​following the mixed weather.

The Bank Holiday weekend also saw big demand for ice-cubes, Pepsi Max, pepperoni pizza and salad tomatoes​.