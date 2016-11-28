Region to shout out loud at biggest property showcase

More than 20,000 delegates will be at MIPIM Cannes in March next year.

It is the largest property and development showcase of its kind, and the Sheffield City Region will be there, led by a private sector delegation with exciting investment assets and opportunities to offer.

Our sponsors, who have already signed up in strength, will be our ambassadors. Sponsors attend our prestige events, speak on our panels, and have an important role in the seminars and more informal meetings that take place throughout the conference.

Alongside our devolution deal, which offers investors the reassurance of certainty for years to come, we have visionary concepts already becoming reality.

There is the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District – known as AMID; the fast-growing Aero Centre at Doncaster Sheffield Airport; and the inspired regeneration of our urban centres. Those are just three drivers of our future prosperity.

I am delighted but not surprised that we have attracted an impressive roll of leading sponsors for our activities at MIPIM Cannes, and that we have an even longer list of those preparing to join us at this key global showcase.

What some of our sponsors say -

Simon Peters, development director of Network Space, tells us: “MIPIM provides Network Space with an unrivalled opportunity to showcase development to investors, local authorities and commercial property agents.

“Everyone there is focussed on attracting and assisting development and investment into the Sheffield City Region.”

Nick Beecroft , director in Sheffield of HLM says: “As a large architectural practice which is proud to be established here, it is extremely important to us that we support the SCR in its quest to enhance the region’s built environment. Along with its many other sponsors, our profile is enhanced by standing alongside the SCR and backing its plans for our region.”

John Clements, Verdion’s European development director, adds: “Verdion is sponsoring SCR at MIPIM to jointly promote the region’s strengths, particularly in the logistics sector – Sheffield City Region is the logistical heart of the UK. The SCR has really embraced public/private sector collaboration which enables projects like iPort to succeed.”

Iain Thomson, group partnerships & communications manager at Harworth Group plc, says: “The Sheffield City Region has been an enthusiastic and invaluable supporter of our major regeneration programmes in the region, including Waverley in Rotherham and several schemes in Doncaster. Getting behind the MIPIM programme therefore made complete sense.”

The AMID is a leading example of the opportunities that our close partnership working with our two world-class universities is bringing to the region. From the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre with Boeing in the south, to the Olympic Legacy Park and its Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre in the north, it enables the bright glow of ideas to be looked at under the cold light of research, testing, prototyping, and commercialisation.

The Aero Centre – part of which has Enterprise Zone status – is now one of the most important aviation hubs in the north of England. It has seen business grow since a direct link to the M18 opened this year, it has excellent freight rail links, and is close to the UK’s largest port.

It has a strong aviation cluster that provides cargo handling, servicing, security, charters, and aviation skills training.

Urban Centres

A remarkable revitalisation of our urban centres is underway across the region.

Barnsley – town centre regeneration is building on £130m of investment since 2007. Work is now underway on public facilities plus retail and leisure space.

Chesterfield – an attractive ‘Northern Gateway’ into the centre will include improved pedestrian areas, increased car parking, and a £10.5m redevelopment of the iconic Elderway co-operative building.

Doncaster – the first phase of the Civic and Cultural Quarter has been completed with a new theatre, civic offices and public spaces. New town centre homes are now going up.

Sheffield – phase one of the new Sheffield Retail Quarter (SRQ) is underway and the £480m project is set to completely transform the city. HSBC has been announced as anchor tenant.

Investing in infrastructure

The SCR’s Integrated Infrastructure Plan outlines a regional perspective across planning, homes, transport, skills, and business growth, and maps priorities for commissioning and delivery.

The SCR’s Infrastructure Fund is helping bring forward key schemes more quickly than would otherwise happen, including the Peak Resort leisure and tourism destination; the Chesterfield Waterside mixed project; and major M1 junction improvements.

Numerous supply chain opportunities are being created as sites are opened up for housebuilding with plans for thousands of homes across the region.