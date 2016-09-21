Reminder that Leeds bus station is closed this weekend

Bus users are being reminded that Leeds bus station will be closed this weekend for carriageway resurfacing works.

The station is closed on Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25 so that the resurfacing of bus bays and carriageways can be completed - it is the second weekend of closures.

Buses will stop at nearby alternative or temporary stands during the closure.

Details of the changes can be found at www.wymetro.com/weekendclosures and on display at the station.

Diane Groom, West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Assistant Director Customer Services, said: “This second weekend closure will enable us to complete this scheme to give passengers more comfortable journeys.

“Last weekend’s closure ran smoothly.

“We had extra staff at the bus station pointing people to their stops and by avoiding the busier August weekends, passenger numbers were lower and more manageable.

“We will have the same arrangements in place this weekend.

“There are posters up in the bus station, showing the locations of alternative and temporary stops and stands, and the details are still prominently displayed on the Metro travel information website at www.wymetro.com.”

The Bus Station Travel Centre will be open as normal for ticket sales and travel information, as will the passenger concourse and shops.

Reminders about the closures will be posted on the Twitter feed (@MetroTravelNews) and the West Yorkshire Metro Facebook page.