Renovation of York Minster’s Great East Window nears completion after 10-year project costing £11.5m

It is the largest single expanse of medieval stained glass in the country, which has undergone a painstaking restoration spanning the best part of a decade.

And yesterday work began to return the final sections of 600-year-old stained glass to York Minster’s world-famous Great East Window – nearly 10 years after its 311 panels were removed. The window has been part of a £11.5m restoration project, one of the biggest of its kind in Europe, which is due to be finished next May.

The York Glaziers Trust removed all the window’s glass in 2008, and since 2011 conservators have spent about 92,400 hours meticulously conserving and restoring each piece. Two years ago, 157 stained glass panels were returned to the window as part of the five-year York Minster Revealed project, which concluded in March 2016. And over the next eight weeks, the final 154 panels will be added to the Tracery and Old Testament sections.

The director of the York Glaziers Trust, Sarah Brown, said: “It is a huge milestone for the team to reach and exciting to think that, for the first time in nearly a decade, the Great East Window will again be complete.

“The window is one of the great artistic achievements of the Middle Ages, a stunning expanse of stained glass of unparalleled size and beauty in Britain.

“The work undertaken as part of this project will ensure this masterpiece is preserved for hundreds of years to come.”

The window was created between 1405 and 1408 by Master Glazier John Thornton, who was paid £56 by the Chapter of York. It is a work of great ambition, depicting the beginning and end of all things from the book of Genesis to the book of Revelation, known in the Middle Ages as the Apocalypse. The final panel is due to be returned to the window in early January.