Renters can live in Leeds’s secret garden

House-hunters are being given the chance to move into a luxury property with grounds once visited by J R R Tolkien.

Hollies Park Court is a four-apartment building next to The Hollies, a Victorian villa located within Meanwood Park, near Weetwood.

The house’s gardens are known for their botanical significance, and are home to oak woods, waterfalls, rhodedendrons and azaleas set on a hillside.

The building was gifted to the city of Leeds in 1921 by George Brown in memory of his son, Harold, who was killed in action in World War One. The house became a sanatorium for children with tuberculosis and the grounds were opened to the public.

Lord of the Rings author Tolkien was known to have wandered around the attractive woodland dell.

The modern property on Weetwood Lane includes two large apartments which have recently gone onto the lettings market.

The two-bedroom ground floor flat is available for £1,200 per month, while the top floor flat, which has a luxury fitted kitchen, is priced at £1,500 per month. Both have been recently refurbished, have secure parking and scenic views over the park.

Jonathan Morgan, managing director of Headingley lettings agency Morgans, said:

“Hollies Park Court is a fabulous development of individual and generously sized apartments that have a great specification and layout. The apartments sit within a secure and tranquil setting that is easily accessible for the city centre, and a very sought-after part of Leeds. The two available apartments will no doubt appeal to people who want to be close to the city, but are attracted to the natural environment of the park setting.

“What really sets these apartments apart from the norm, is their unique location in the park, which is a woodland haven where it is rumoured that J R R Tolkien has been known to wander.”