Report of stabbings during fight in Leeds - police investigating

POLICE were called to a report that a number of people had been stabbed during an incident in the Harehills area of Leeds last night.

Inspector Graham Hawcroft of West Yorkshire Police said officers were called just after 8pm (Mon June 19) to a report of up to five people having been stabbed during a disturbance on Harehills Lane.

Insp Hawcroft said police are currently dealing with the incident, adding: "There was a disturbance with a report of up to five people being stabbed.

"When we got there we found a couple of people with minor injuries. No-one has been taken to hospital. The scene remains in place and officers are investigating the circumstances.

"It looks like some sort of fight involving a number of people."