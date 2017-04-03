Reported rape of 16-year-old girl in Yorkshire

Detectives investigating a reported rape of a 16-year-old girl in Rotherham are appealing for information.

Extra patrols have been put in place in the Herringthorpe area after the offence allegedly occurred between 9.30 and 10.30pm on Friday.

Police received a report that the 16-year-old girl, who had been walking along a grass verge next to a service road on The Lanes, near to Badsley Moor Lane, was approached by an unknown man.

This man has been described as around 6ft tall and of slim build.

He was wearing a dark hooded top with a small green Nike symbol to the front.

Temporary Detective Inspector Graham Stead has said: “We would like to speak to anyone who has any information about the incident, as they may be able to assist with our enquiries.

“Extra patrols and high visibility officers have also been put in place to offer reassurance to the public and the local community.

“Anyone who has any information about the incident, or who may have in the area between 9.30-10.30pm on Friday evening is urged to contact us.”

People with information are contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1280 of March 31.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.