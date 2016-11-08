Reports of ghostly goings on at new restaurant

A glass being flung off an unattended tray is just one of several haunting incidents that have spooked staff at a new restaurant.

A CCTV camera at New York Italian Kitchen on Northgate in Wakefield captured footage of the movement on Saturday.

The glass can be seen flying off a tray on the bar, whilst restaurant staff chat away at the other side of the counter.

Shaun Deakin, owner of the restaurant, which opened three months ago, said: “Ever since we did the fit out, there’s been a few unusual things going on, all in one area.

“There’s champagne glasses in the bar and one day, six of them just came flying out.

“We kind of ignored it but then there was another incident when a member of staff was walking with a tray of glasses. He said he felt like someone smashed the tray from underneath and the glasses went everywhere.

“We have radios that we use between the front of house and kitchen, with screw dials on top. One day, a staff member went to pick the radio up and the screw at the top was missing.

“As they were looking for it, it was pushed out in front of them.

“The footage we caught on Saturday was the first time we have got anything on camera.

“A glass slipped from the middle of the tray and rotated in the air before landing on the edge of the bar.

“It should really have just rolled off the side and smashed but it didn’t. It stopped and seemed to be pushed back again.

“I personally am quite sceptical of things like this but there’s no explanation.

“It’s a bit creepy and some of the staff have been quite scared.”

Since sharing the footage on the restaurant’s Facebook page, Mr Deakin said he has been approached by a paranormal group, who are planning to visit the building to explore this week.