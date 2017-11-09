Rescue operation after car flips over in Halifax road crash

A man was freed from an overturned car by firefighters after a road crash near Halifax last night.

The car flipped onto its roof after hitting a grass verge on Turbury Lane, Greetland.

Firefighters were called to the scene just before 9pm and found the front seat passenger trapped inside the vehicle.

The man, thought to be aged in his late 20s, was left in the care of paramedics after being released.

The driver, thought to be around the same age as the passenger, was out of the car when firefighters arrived.

Crews from Halifax, Rastrick and Cleckheaton attended the incident.