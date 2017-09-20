Residents evacuated from block of Scarborough flats

Residents have been evacuated from a block of flats in Scarborough following a gas leak.
Fire crews from Scarborough and Malton were called to the block on Grosvenor Crescent at 10.13pm last night (September 19).
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that one woman in her 20s was treated on the scene for sickness and the block was evacuated.
The spokesman said: "Crews isolated gas supplies and ventilated property. Gas engineers attended the site and the incident has been left in their hands."
