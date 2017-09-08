Residents evacuated from homes after gas leak in Ripon

Residents in Ripon were evacuated from their homes after a gas leak.
Police said the action in Oak Road was taken "as a precaution" this morning, after gas was found at one property.
At around 9.40am, officers said residents could return to their homes.
A North Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Residents were evacuated after gas was found at a property. It has now been made safe and residents can return."
