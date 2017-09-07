Residents evacuated from homes in Yorkshire after fire damaged gas main

Have your say

Residents in Skipton were evacuated from their homes in the early hours, after a wheelie bin fire damaged a gas main.

Firefighters were called to Hall Close after reports of an open fire affecting three wheelie bins at around 4.30am this morning (Thursday).

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews extinguished the fire but damaged was caused to a nearby gas main.

People living in homes nearby in the area were evacuated while the gas main was fixed.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Unfortunately the[re] was damage caused to a nearby gas main and properties in the area have had to be evacuated whilst the area was made safe by the fire service and the gas board."