Residents had to be rescued from a block of flats in North Yorkshire after fire broke out.

Three crews were called to the seaside resort at Whitby and rescued the occupant of the second floor flat who had made their way to the balcony.

People were also rescued from flat above and below and were suffering smoke inhalation.

Firefighters from Whitby, Lythe, Robin Hood’s Bay and Scarborough attended the fire at Belle Vue Terrace at around 10.25pm last night.