Restaurant and deli company set to expand after £3.5m investment

A Leeds-based chain of restaurants and delis is set to enjoy rapid growth after gaining support from one of the UK’s biggest investors in small and mid-sized businesses.

Filmore & Union has secured a £3.5m investment from BGF to accelerate its new site rollout.

The company, which operates 14 sites and recently opened a concession in John Lewis, will use the funding to expand its portfolio across the North of England and the Midlands.

Established in 2012 by Adele Ashley, the business serves a menu of fresh and seasonal food and drinks, as well as gluten-free cakes.

The business was voted one of the Sunday Times’ Top Three UK health eateries in 2016. Starting from a single site in York, Filmore & Union now runs restaurants across Yorkshire, including sites in Ilkley, Harrogate, Beverley, Skipton and Wetherby, as well as food to go delis in Newcastle and York train stations.

Ms Ashley said: “We believe there is a very clear market opportunity to expand the Filmore & Union portfolio.

“We have built a loyal customer base who feel an affinity to the brand and share our passion for eating well.

“We have built the business in Yorkshire and the North East and are excited to expand the brand across the North of England. We are delighted to be partnering with BGF. We had a number of other options, however BGF’s long-term approach as well as its broader network, was very attractive and the investment will help us accelerate our growth plans.”

Entrepreneur Kevin Bacon will join the company as non-executive chairman.