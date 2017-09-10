Restaurant plan at Leeds bank building set for approval despite objections

A former bank building in Leeds is set to become a new restaurant and bar after city planners have recommended that the proposal be approved.

The idea to transform the old Yorkshire Bank site on Harrogate Road in Moortown has divided opinion.

Councillors attending the North and East Plans on Thursday will decide whether to allow the plan by K D Properties to go ahead.

A report drafted for the meeting recommends that approval of the plan be delegated to Leeds City Council’s Chief Planning Officer, Tim Hill, on the condition that the developer pays £5,000 towards works at the junction of Stainbeck Lane and Harrogate Road.

The plan has received support from those who want to see empty buildings in the “vibrant” north Leeds community.

But formal objections have come from others, including Leeds Civic Trust and the Chapel Allerton councillors Jane Dowson, Mohammed Rafique and Eileen Taylor.

In a joint response the councillors said: “A restaurant will generate an increased volume of traffic. This is already a problem in the area which is already extremely busy especially at peak times.

“Yet another restaurant in an area with more than ten existing eating establishments with the related noise, traffic, etc.”

Leeds Civic Trust wants to see any important historical details inside the building kept, and is concerned about a lack of information submitted about it.

However Natalie Banks, of Regent Street, said: “I live very close to the Yorkshire Bank site and support this application.

“Chapel Allerton is a vibrant, busy area and it is important that buildings are not left to stand empty.”

The meeting takes place at Civic Hall from 1.30pm.