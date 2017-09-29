RESULTS: What YOU said about Yorkshire school's decision to ban sausage rolls

Thousands of people have voted in the Yorkshire Post poll after a school confiscated a sausage roll from a pupil.

Parent Steve Fryer said his son's sausage roll was removed last Monday and given back to him at the end of the day by staff at Shirley Manor Primary Academy in Bradford.

The school says it acted in accordance following government guidelines by encouraging parents to seek more healthy alternatives. It states pork pies, sausage rolls and pepperoni sticks should not be included in packed lunches, and neither should fruit squash or flavoured water.

Now 89% of readers have said 'NO' - they feel that banning sausage rolls was not the correct decision.

