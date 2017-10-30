REVEALED: Details of Doncaster's Christmas lights switch on announced

Have your say

The details of this year's Doncaster Christmas lights switch on have been revealed.

This year's festivities will take place on Saturday November 18 - with an all day event across the town centre.

The switch on, dubbed Countdown To Christmas, will include fireworks and the traditional switch on of the town's illuminations.

Events will take place in the Market Square, The Mansion House, Goose Hill, Clock Corner, Waterdale and Sir Nigel Gresley Square.

The festivities include free photos in a lifesize snowglobe, free roasted chestnuts, a treasure hunt, fairground rides and Santa's reindeer.

There will be fireworks from 6:30pm at the Trax FM mainstage outside Cast theatre in Sir Nigel Gresley Square.

In previous years, the lights switch on has taken place on a Thursday night.