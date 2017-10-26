Revealed: Harrogate and District Volunteering Oscars winners 2017

The winners of the tenth anniversary Harrogate and District Volunteering Oscars have been revealed at a glittering ceremony at the Old Swan Hotel.

The awards were created by Councillor John Fox in his Mayoral Year 2008/9 to recognise the wonderful work being undertaken by volunteers throughout the District by such a diverse group of people of all ages involved in a wide variety of activities.

Coun Fox said: "I am extremely proud that the Harrogate & District Volunteering Oscars celebrated their 10th Anniversary with a record number of excellent shortlisted nominations and the largest audience yet at the Awards. The Harrogate & District Volunteering Oscars are now clearly recognised as the district-wide Awards for Volunteering. When we started out in 2008 the aim of the Oscars was to celebrate the work volunteers achieve across the District and to recognise those who have gone the extra mile and finally to promote volunteering across the Harrogate District. Quite clearly, 10 years on, we continue to achieve these aims."

