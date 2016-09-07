Revealed: Shortlist for the Excellence in Business Awards

From corporate giants conducting business all over the world to exciting start-ups charting a new and exciting future, they showcase the absolute best of the Yorkshire business community.

Included are financial giants, world-leading manufacturers, innovative retailers and a host of pioneering businessmen and women who help create jobs and make Yorkshire the world class centre for business that it is.

The list was drawn up from a record-breaking 260 entries over a six-and-a-half hour judging session held this week.

The panel comprised representatives from the award’s three chief sponsors in the shape of Jonathan Proctor of DLA Piper, Darren Owers from Yorkshire Bank and David McNeill from PwC, as well as Juliette Healey from the Bank of England, James Mitchinson, editor of The Yorkshire Post and Mark Casci, the paper’s business editor.

The entire panel agreed that the standard of entries was the highest in the history of the awards.

Mr Casci said: “The quality of the submissions we received across all categories was nothing short of outstanding.

“The passion, talent and levels of achievement displayed were astonishing and made life very difficult for us as judges to whittle them down. On previous years many of those we were forced to bump off of the shortlist would have been standout candidates for the top slot, such was the standard.

“The breadth of industry and level of achievement seen in each individual entry was humbling and a salient reminder of what a fantastic economy we have here in Yorkshire.

“This year’s ceremony is set to be the biggest and best yet,”

The Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards are now in their 10th year and will be held at The Royal Armouries in Leeds on Friday November 4.

BBC news presenter Fiona Bruce will be compere for the evening and tickets are already selling quickly.

The awards themselves will be preceded by a shortlisting drinks event the offices of DLA Piper on October 6 at 6pm to allow those who have been nominated the chance to network and get to know each other.

Sarah Day, managing partner for DLA’s Leeds Office, said: “As with previous years we are really impressed with the quality of the submissions received.

“In particular, we have seen an increase in the number of entries and have been impressed by the resilience, imagination and entrepreneurial spirit of all entrants, notwithstanding macro-economics and Brexit.”

Here is the shortlist in all its glory:

•Companies turning over more than £50m: Leeds Building Society; R&R Ice-cream; Portakabin

•Companies turning over between £10m and £50m: ; Keelam Farm Shop; Tracsis; Harrogate Water

•Companies turning over less than £10m: Yorkshire Provinder; Heald; Filmore & Union

•Outstanding Employer: Darkin Flathers; ; CNG Group;

•Entrepreneur of the Year Award: Debbie Heald – Heald; Paul Teasdale – Premier Technical solutions; Lee Hallam - Linbrooke Services;

•Young Business of the Year: Bluesmith Information Systems; Carbuying Group; Big Change Apps

•Apprenticeship Award: Christeyns UK; Linbrooke Services Ltd; Keepmoat

•Commercial Space: Eagerlux and San Pedro Properties; KPP Architects; C4DI;

•Community Awards: Coalfield Regeneration Trust; Acorn Stairlifts; Welcome Independent Living;

•Diversity Award: Right Fuelcard Company; Pluss; Heald

•Exporter: Acorn Stairlift; Karro; Pexa

•Turnaround: Calderdale; Karro

•Technology: Callcredit; Harrogate Water; Rural Insurance

•Leadership Award: Jon Dunwell - Morris & Spottiswood; Peter Hill - Leeds Building Society; Andy Koss - Drax