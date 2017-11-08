REVEALED: The dates and villages Santa's sleigh will visit when he tours Doncaster this Christmas

Have your say

The dates and villages of Santa's annual sleigh tour of Doncaster's roads have been revealed

The Doncaster Went Valley Lions Club has announced details of this year's route on Facebook.

Here's the times and places on this year's tour:

December 1 Adwick Le Street

2 Norton

4 Highfields + Woodlands

5 Sunnyfields

6 Scawthorpe Jossey Lane

7 Scawthorpe East

8 Campsall new estate and Park

9 Scawsby

11 Bentley West End

12 Bentley Cooke Street

13 Arksey

14 Askern

15 Cusworth

16 Sprotbrough

18 Skellow Mill Lane

19 Sprotbrough

20 Sprotbrough

21 Carcroft

Full details of the start time and route will be shared on Went Valley Lions Facebook page each night. The tour is subject to weather conditions.