Revealed: The full list of winners at the Excellence in Business Awards 2017

Have your say

The best of Yorkshire business have been recognised at the 2017 Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards 2017.

Sky Betting and Gaming were the big winners with three awards, taking the prize for Best Company turning over £50m (sponsored by DLA Piper) and the Technology Award (sponsored by City Fibre), with its chief executive Richard Flint named Business Leader of the Year (sponsored by Provident Financial).

Elsewhere Leeds-based Southerns was named best company turning over between £10m and £50m (sponsored by Grant Thornton) and Big Change Apps as the winner of the award for best company turning over up to £10m (sponsored by The Yorkshire Post).

The Individual Award for Excellence was presented to Trevor Hicks of the Justice for the 96 campaign.

Mr Hicks, who lost both of his daughters in the Hillsborough disaster of 1989, went on to be one of the figureheads of the campaign for justice on behalf of the 96 victims of the disaster and their families.

Presenting the award, The Yorkshire Post’s Business Editor Mark Casci said: “In the 12 years these awards have been running we have honoured men and women for making this region and country a more prosperous and proud place.

PIC: James Hardisty

“You have gone beyond that and made this region and this country a more just place to live. And that is something which is truly priceless.”

Other winners included:

- J&C Joel in the Exporter category (sponsored by Propaganda)

- BemroseBooth Paragon in the Turnaround category (sponsored by Hendersons Insurance Brokers)

- Zenith Vehicle Contracts in the Outstanding Employer category (sponsored by Cascade HR)

- Verdion in the Commercial Space category (sponsored by Doncaster Sheffield Airport)

- Headoffice3 in the Young Business category (sponsored by First Direct)

- Belle Lingerie in the Entrepreneur category (sponsored by Leeds Beckett University)

- Spooner Industries in the Apprenticeship category (sponsored by Yorkshire Building Society)

The event was hosted by BBC Breakfast presenter Steph McGovern.

For the full list of winners and all the reaction from the big event will be featured in a special supplement to be printed in The Yorkshire Post next Tuesday.