Revealed: The most expensive British cities to party in on New Year's Eve

Revellers could end up spending more than £300 to party in the UK's most expensive New Year's Eve city.

That's the average price of a hotel room in Edinburgh - where accommodation has now sold out for the night of December 31.

Booking site Cheaprooms,co.uk surveyed hotel prices in 20 British cities to reveal the most pricey places to see in the New Year.

Second behind the Scottish capital is Liverpool, where room rates have been ramped up due to Liverpool's NYE clash with regional rivals Manchester City.

Hoteliers have anticipated fans of both clubs choosing to remain by the Mersey for the celebrations, and are charging an average of £219 for an overnight stay.

The research took into account hotels with city centre locations and three-star minimum ratings.

Bath (£204) and London (£194) are also popular destinations for the revelry, although the capital's introduction a ticketing system for its famous firework display could have curtailed the number of partygoers.

Yorkshire's most expensive NYE city is York, where hotels are charging £180 a night, while accommodation in Brighton, Manchester, Norwich, Newcastle and Cardiff is all above the £150 mark.

The cheapest place to visit on December 31 is one of the most northerly - Aberdeen, where rooms are available for £60 on the night.