REVEALED: The winners at CIPR Yorkshire and Lincolnshire PRide Awards

The creme de la creme of Yorkshire’s outstanding public relations sector was celebrated at the CIPR Yorkshire and Lincolnshire PRide Awards.

More than 200 public relations practitioners gathered at The Queens hotel in Leeds to celebrate outstanding PR practice.

Local consultancy, Aberfield Communications swept the board by claiming four Gold Awards, including Outstanding PR Consultancy and Outstanding Small PR Consultancy. Judges were impressed by the consultancy’s rapid business growth since its founding in 2012, and also commended staff for their collective commitment to Continuing Professional Development (CPD).

The Right Agency, Hatch Communications and Acceleris all earned double Gold awards on the night, with the latter winning the Integrated Campaign award for their work with the NHS on improving access to wheelchairs for disabled people. The cost-effective ‘Right Chair, Right Time, Right Now’ achieved excellent results. ilk’s Senior Account Manager, Laura Smith MCIPR was named Outstanding Young Communicator, whist Irwin Mitchell picked up the coveted Outstanding In-House Public Relations Team award.

CIPR Yorkshire and Lincolnshire Chairman, Paul Amourdedieu MCIPR said: “Yorkshire has an outstanding PR sector, doing great and important work across the region to highlight outstanding business practice, vital public sector work and noble charitable achievements.” For a full list of winners see www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/business.