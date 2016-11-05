Revealed: The winners of this year’s Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards

The best of Yorkshire’s first-class business community was represented at The Yorkshire Post’s annual Excellence in Business Awards.

Now in its 11th year, the awards honoured scores of businesses across 14 different categories from all across the region.

Mark Casci of The Yorkshire Post presents the individual award to Jack Tordoff

This year saw the awards hosted at New Dock Hall, at Leeds’s Royal Armouries for the first time.

However, in common with previous years, the standard was extremely high.

The top award of the evening went to JCT600 founder Jack Tordoff who collected the Individual Award for Excellence, earning a standing ovation in the process.

Elsewhere R&R Ice Cream took the DLA Piper backed award for best business turning over more than £50m, Tracsis took the PwC award for firm turning over between £10m and £15m and Yorkshire Provender won the Yorkshire Bank Award for best company earning up to £10m.

Michael Portillo hosts the Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards 2016.

The evening was hosted by former cabinet minister turned broadcaster Michael Portillo, who regaled the audience with anecdotes from his political career as well as presenting all of the evening’s awards.

Speaking after the event he told The Yorkshire Post that the event and individual companies involved in the awards had left him “immensely impressed”.

He said: “We heard from a whole series of stories this evening from companies that have recovered, innovated or are exporting well and that have shown extraordinary entrepreneurial flair.

“It has been very impressive.”

The guest speaker for the evening was Katie Bulmer-Cooke, a fitness professional turned motivational speaker who found fame two years ago for reaching that latter stages of the BBC television series The Apprentice.

She told the audience that making bold decisions had been crucial in her success and that taking on business at the highest level is something for all firms to aspire to.

James Mitchinson, editor of The Yorkshire Post, gave the awards inaugural remarks, saying: “These awards are now in their 11th year. During that time we have witnessed acts of history which have presented challenges, opportunities, setbacks and triumphs for our economy. Perhaps none more so than our impending separation from Europe.

“This has been a record year.

“Never have we had more people wanting to be in this room than this year.

There’s a lot to shout about in Yorkshire and it is amazing to see such a wealth of great companies represented tonight.

Needless to say the standard was exceptionally good. All the short listed companies and individuals can feel very proud.

“They will be the ones that steer us through Article 50, and seize upon the opportunities as they arise as we all go about adapting to life outside of the EU.”

The Excellence in Business Awards are sponsored by DLA Piper, PwC and Yorkshire Bank, with associate categories sponsored by the Bradford University School of Management, Plusnet and the Sewell Group.

full list of winners consisted of:

Companies turning over more than £50m - DLA Piper

R&R Ice-cream

Companies turning over between £10m and £50m - PwC

Tracsis

Companies turning over less than £10m - Yorkshire Bank

Yorkshire Provinder

Outstanding Employer - Bradford University School of Management

CNG Group

Entrepreneur of the Year Award - Sewell Group

Paul Teasdale – Premier Technical solutions

Young Business of the Year - Plusnet

Carbuying Group

Apprenticeship Award

Christeyns UK

Commercial Space

KPP Architects

Community Awards

Coalfield Regeneration Trust

Diversity Award

Pluss

Exporter

Acorn Stairlift

Turnaround

Karro

Technology

Rural Insurance

Leadership Award

Peter Hilll - Leeds Building Society